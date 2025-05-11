YS Jagan to visit Kali thanda on May 13 to Console Murali Nayak's Family

Tadepalli, May 11: Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Kali Thanda village in Penukonda constituency, Sri Sathya Sai district, on Tuesday, May 13, to personally console the family of martyred soldier Murali Naik.

At 11:30 AM, Jagan will arrive at the residence of Veera Jawan Murali Naik in Kali Thanda, Gorantla Mandal, to meet and offer condolences to the bereaved family. He will spend time with the family, paying tribute to the soldier’s supreme sacrifice and expressing solidarity.

Following the visit, Jagan is scheduled to depart at 12:30 PM. Having already expressed his deep sorrow over Murali Naik’s passing, YS Jagan previously spoke with the family over the phone, offering words of courage and support.