YS Jagan Warns of Fallout from TDP Misrule: “This Is How Naxalites Are Born”

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly condemned the TDP government’s imposition of the “Red Book rule” in Andhra Pradesh.

“If Chandrababu Naidu continues to act like a rowdy, giving the police unchecked power to harass YSRCP leaders and enforce this so-called Red Book rule, how can anyone survive in this state?” Jagan asked.

Highlighting the systematic harassment faced by YSRCP leaders and supporters, Jagan pointed to the recent arrest of former MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy in connection with the alleged liquor scam.

He alleged that the police coerced Chevireddy’s official gunman—a duty constable—into implicating the leader. The constable, in fear for his safety, reportedly wrote to the Governor of Andhra Pradesh and the President of India detailing the harassment and injustice he endured while discharging his official duties.

“This is how Naxalites are born,” Jagan remarked, accusing the TDP government of prioritising political repression over development.

“There is no governance, no development. Welfare schemes initiated by the YSRCP have been rolled back, and dissent is being silenced. When people are pushed to the brink like this, they’re left with no options,” he said.

Jagan also responded sharply to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s remark that he would “raze the Opposition to the ground,” questioning, “What has the TDP government achieved in the past year to justify such arrogance?”

He urged citizens to take such statements seriously, warning that they represent a direct threat to democratic values.

Condemning the “curfew-like restrictions” imposed by the government during Jagan’s visit to Rentapalla village in Palnadu district, Jagan claimed his tour was a resounding success.

He also condemned the arrest of senior journalist Kommineni Srinivas Rao, calling the Supreme Court's decision to grant him bail “a slap in the face of Chandrababu Naidu.”

“Why was Kommineni arrested for something a guest said on his debate show? Isn’t this a direct attack on press freedom?” Jagan asked.

He further alleged that TDP workers vandalized and burned signage at Sakshi offices across Andhra Pradesh under the guise of protests.

“If this isn’t a violation of media freedom, what is?” he questioned.

Jagan accused the TDP government of hypocrisy, asking whether they truly respect women.

He cited several disturbing incidents.

In Anantapur, a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by 14 TDP workers. Jagan said fear instilled by the government prevented the girl—who had lost her father—from filing a complaint. The case came to light only after the girl became pregnant.

In Sri Satya Sai district, a first-year intermediate student went missing. Despite the parents’ repeated pleas, the police reportedly failed to act. The girl was later found dead.

In Kuppam, Chandrababu Naidu’s own constituency, a woman was tied to a tree by a TDP worker over her husband’s ₹80,000 debt. Only after visuals of the incident went viral did the Chief Minister respond—offering ₹5 lakh in financial aid.

“Are these the values of a government that claims to respect women?” Jagan asked.

The former Chief Minister also criticised the TDP’s unfulfilled election promises, demanding accountability for the commitments made to voters.

“Where is the financial aid promised to mothers of school-going children? What happened to the free bus travel scheme? What about the ₹20,000 promised to farmers and the unemployment allowance?” he asked.

Through an elaborate presentation, Jagan accused Chandrababu Naidu of deception and demanded answers for what he called a “governance built on betrayal.”

YS Jagan slammed the TDP government for claiming that all promises have been fulfilled and silencing those who question the misrule.