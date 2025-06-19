AI 171 Plane Crash: Black Box To Be Sent to US for Data Recovery

According to rumors, a badly damaged black box recovered from the downed Air India Flight AI171 may soon be transported outside, most likely to the US, for sophisticated forensic recovery. Due to the device's charred state, early attempts to decode the flight data locally did not provide enough information.

Following the tragic event that took over 270 lives, the flight data recorder (FDR) and cockpit voice recorder (CVR), both referred to as the "black box," were retrieved from the Ahmedabad crash site. According to officials, Indian labs may not be able to fully assess the degree of the thermal and physical damage.

According to reports, the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Boeing, the manufacturer of the aircraft, and India's Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are collaborating closely to determine whether data recovery is feasible.

The FDR stores important technical statistics, including altitude, speed, engine performance, and flight control inputs, while the CVR records all sounds in the cockpit, including pilot chats and warning bells.

According to aviation experts, this information may be crucial in determining the cause of the collision. Given the lack of clarity provided by eyewitness reports and ground evidence, the black box may contain the only definitive chronology of the aircraft's last minutes.