YS Jagan slams midnight police raids on YSRCP activist

YSRCP Social Media Convener from Vemuru constituency in Bapatla district, Banala Tanish Babu, met former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and explained the harassment he faced after questioning TDP MLA Nakka Ananda Babu for supporting ABN Andhra Jyothi MD Radhakrishna’s derogatory remarks against women.

Based on a complaint linked to the MLA’s office, Kolluru SI Edukondalu and police personnel reportedly entered his house in Chinapulivarru in plain clothes during the early hours by scaling the wall and attempted to take him away without issuing any notice. His wife Anusha and local residents who questioned the officials were subjected to intimidation.

Vemuru YSRCP In-charge Varikooti Ashok Babu rushed to the spot upon receiving information and confronted the police over their conduct. Strongly condemning the incident, YS Jagan questioned how police could enter a residence at midnight without notice in social media-related cases, terming it unlawful high-handedness. He assured that the YSRCP Legal Cell would provide full legal support to Tanish Babu and reiterated that the party stands firmly with his family.