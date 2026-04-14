Indelible Ink: The Story of Rajahmundry’s Ratnam Pens

In an era dominated by mass production and disposable goods, the enduring legacy of Ratnam Pens from Rajahmundry stands as a powerful reminder of India’s rich tradition of indigenous innovation and craftsmanship.

The story of Ratnam Pens dates back to 1921, when Mahatma Gandhi called upon Indians to embrace “Swadeshi” by producing locally made goods, including writing instruments. Inspired by this vision, K.V. Ratnam embarked on a journey to craft fountain pens using ebonite — a material known for its durability and classic appeal.

By 1935, the brand had earned the endorsement of Gandhi himself, cementing its place in India’s freedom-era narrative. Over time, Ratnam Pens became a preferred choice among prominent leaders, including Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajendra Prasad, further enhancing its stature.

A defining feature of Ratnam Pens is their handcrafted 14-carat gold nib, carefully tuned to deliver a smooth and personalized writing experience. Each pen is individually shaped on traditional lathes, a process that demands both time and precision. This meticulous approach reflects a conscious departure from modern assembly-line manufacturing, favouring quality and longevity over speed.

Even today, owning a customised Ratnam pen often involves a long waiting period — a testament to the brand’s commitment to artisanal excellence. For enthusiasts and collectors, the wait is part of the experience, culminating in a writing instrument that is as much a piece of history as it is a functional tool.

As India continues to champion local manufacturing, Ratnam Pens remains a shining example of how heritage craftsmanship and timeless design can coexist with contemporary relevance, embodying the true spirit of “Make in India” long before the phrase was coined.

YSRCP national spokesperson Karthik Yallapragada who recently visited Rajahmundry's Ratnam Pens penned a post on his X page.