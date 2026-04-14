Jagan’s Juvvaladinne Visit Sends Shivers in TDP Camp

YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s proposed visit to Juvvaladinne has set off alarm bells within the coalition government. With tensions simmering along the coastal belt over the past month, the Telugu Desam Party-led dispensation fears that public anger could reach a flashpoint during his visit on Tuesday.

The handling of fishermen’s issues by senior TDP leaders is said to be eroding the party’s grassroots support. Fishermen in the coastal region are reportedly preparing to pull down TDP flags in protest. Decisions such as handing over the Juvvaladinne fishing harbour to a private company and allowing mechanised boats from Puducherry—which locals allege are exploiting their resources—have triggered widespread resentment among the fishing community.

Further intensifying the situation are allegations that TDP Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao is behind these developments. In response, fishermen’s leaders have imposed a social boycott on him, deciding that anyone interacting with him or his family members would face heavy penalties. This decision has created a major stir.

In this backdrop, Jagan’s visit is expected to strengthen the fishermen’s agitation. He is scheduled to visit the fishing harbour and interact directly with the fishermen. Indications suggest that he may offer a clear assurance that justice will be delivered once his party returns to power.

Encouraged by this expected support, fishermen are considering intensifying their protest. They have stated that they will not spare those whom they accuse of betraying their livelihoods and damaging their future.

Following Jagan’s visit, fishing villages in the Kavali constituency are likely to take key decisions regarding their future course of action. There are reports that they may even resolve to completely bar the TDP from the coastal region and defeat the party decisively in the upcoming elections.

With Jagan’s arrival, large numbers of fishermen are expected to gather not only from the undivided Nellore district but also from Prakasam and Guntur districts. Closely monitoring these developments, the coalition government may attempt to prevent a large voluntary turnout of fishermen for the visit through its own strategies.