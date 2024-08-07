YS Jagan Security Petition: AP High Court's Response

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has emphasized that there should be no compromise on the security of AP former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

YS Jagan filed a petition in the High Court challenging the reduction of his Z-Plus security category. The High Court hearing on this petition took place today.

During the hearing, the High Court made key remarks, questioning why a good bulletproof vehicle was not being provided to YS Jagan. It suggested that clarity regarding the jammer setup should be provided by the afternoon. The court directed the Advocate General to consult with officials and provide an explanation regarding the security arrangements. The hearing was adjourned until the afternoon.

Earlier, YS Jagan alleged that the AP government led by Chandrababu Naidu is conspiring to kill him. Jagan alleged that his life is under threat.