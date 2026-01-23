YS Jagan Pays Tribute To Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on His Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter and founder of the Azad Hind Fauj Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich tributes on Friday, January 23.

In a post shared on X, Jagan Mohan Reddy recalled Netaji’s unwavering belief that freedom is not granted but must be won through struggle. He said Subhas Chandra Bose strongly believed in fighting for independence and went on to establish the Azad Hind Fauj with that conviction. Describing Netaji’s life as one guided by patriotism, courage, fighting spirit and discipline, Jagan said the path shown by the great leader continues to inspire the nation even today.

“On the occasion of the birth anniversary of that great leader, I pay my heartfelt tributes,” Jagan wrote in his message posted on X.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose holds an immortal place in the history of India’s freedom movement. His life was built on three strong pillars — courage, sacrifice and patriotism. Born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack, in present-day Odisha (then Orissa), Bose displayed exceptional talent from a very young age.

Despite clearing the prestigious Indian Civil Services (ICS) examination, Bose chose not to serve under the British government. Firmly believing that serving the nation was his true calling, he resigned from the service and joined the freedom struggle.

He later served as president of the Indian National Congress before forming the Forward Bloc as a new political platform. Convinced that non-violence alone was not sufficient to achieve freedom, Bose adopted the path of armed struggle. With this vision, he formed the Indian National Army (INA) and electrified the masses with his famous call: “Give me blood, and I will give you freedom.”

Officially, it is stated that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose died in a plane crash in 1945. However, questions and debates surrounding the circumstances of his death continue to this day.