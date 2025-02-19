YS Jagan Interacts with Mirchi Farmers at Guntur Mirchi Yard: Watch Video

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has arrived at the Guntur Mirchi Yard, where he is set to interact with chilli farmers shortly. He will listen to their concerns and understand the challenges they are facing. In anticipation of his visit, a massive crowd of YSRCP party workers, supporters, and farmers gathered at the venue, giving him a grand welcome.

Farmers in Andhra Pradesh, under the TDP-led coalition government, have been struggling due to the lack of fair pricing. Against this backdrop, YS Jagan has stepped in to support them. He will visit the Mirchi Yard, interact with the farmers, and gain insights into their issues firsthand.

Concerns Over Security Lapses

Meanwhile, serious security concerns have emerged during YS Jagan’s visit. The police reportedly failed to provide adequate security arrangements at the Mirchi Yard. Despite YS Jagan being a former Chief Minister with Z+ category security, there was a noticeable absence of police personnel at the location. Allegations have surfaced that this was a deliberate attempt to create security lapses during his visit.