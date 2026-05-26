YS Jagan To Hold Key Meeting With YSRCP Leaders Tomorrow, May 27

YSRCP President and AP former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will hold a key meeting with party leaders at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli on Wednesday, May 27, at 11 AM. Regional coordinators, district presidents, MPs, Parliament coordinators, MLAs, Assembly coordinators and MLCs will attend the meeting.

The meeting will focus on the party’s strategy for the upcoming local body elections, the SIR issue, formation of party committees and other key organisational matters. Y.S. Jagan will also give direction to party leaders on highlighting the failures of the Chandrababu government over the last two years, major public issues and the latest political developments in the state.

Discussions will also be held on strengthening the party at the grassroots level, expanding outreach among people and exposing the anti-people policies of the government.