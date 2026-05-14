YS Jagan Calls Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru. C Joseph Vijay and congratulated him on his party’s victory in the elections and wished him on assuming office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

YS Jagan conveyed his best wishes for a successful tenure and expressed hope that Thiru. Vijay would provide good governance and work for the welfare and development of the people of Tamil Nadu. He wished him strength and success in fulfilling the aspirations of the people and leading the state on the path of progress and inclusive administration.