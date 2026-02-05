YS Jagan Attends Wedding Reception of Koyye Moshenu Raju’s Son in Bhimavaram

Former AP Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, February 5, attended the wedding reception of Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju’s son in Bhimavaram.

The ceremony was held at Sri Radhakrishna Convention Hall in Pedamiram, where YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed his heartfelt wishes to the newlyweds, Teja Rishita and Chittiraju (IPS). He personally blessed the couple and extended his congratulations to the families on the joyous occasion.

Several dignitaries, party leaders, and well-wishers attended the reception, turning it into a warm social gathering marked by cordial exchanges and festive spirit.