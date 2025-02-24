YS Jagan in AP Assembly, YSRCP Demands Opposition Status in House

YSRCP Chief and AP Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the AP Assembly Session. Jagan along with his MLAs attended the Assembly.

During the Governor's Speech, YSRCP MLAs have demanded for fair politics. The YSRCP legislators demanded that the Opposition status shall be awarded to the YSRCP, the only opposition party in the house.

With no positive response, YSRCP MLAs lead by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have boycotted Governor's Speech and walked out of the Assembly.

It can be noted that YSRCP secured 39.37 percent votes in 2024 general elections in AP.