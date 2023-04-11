Vizag: Bheemili Beach Shines Blue at Night, Tourists Amazed At Magical Sight

Visakhapatnam: For the first time the famed Bheemili beach witnessed shining blue waves in the night attracting tourists to come and watch in wonder at the magical sighting.

Tourists were surprised by the drastic change in the waves turning blue, and could not understand why it was happening all of a sudden. The blue light emitted by the waves is due to the phenomenon called Bioluminescent waves.

The bright blue waves are caused due to the chemicals released by tiny marine organisms called phytoplankton which causes bioluminescence waves. Marine experts state that the blue-green algae in the ocean is making the Bheemili beach glow in blue.

Although it is not a new phenomenon in our country, the bioluminescence waves are also seen in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Konkan coast in Maharashtra, Marina Beach in Chennai, and even in Mumbai’s Juhu Beach in 2020.

The algae accumulate where there is a lot of waste and nutrients, and starts glowing when it takes up a lot of oxygen in the sea where there is a lot of algae present in the sea.

There is a concern that if the bioluminescence waves continue for a longer period, the oxygen levels in the sea might decrease and could be potentially dangerous for living organisms in the sea waters.