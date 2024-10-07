Vijayawada Flood Relief Scam: 534 Crore Donor Funds Misappropriation Allegations Surface

NTR District YSRCP President Devineni Avinash and Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi have strongly condemned TDP coalition leaders for their misappropriation of RS 534 crores in donor funds meant for flood relief, accusing them of presenting false accounts despite the generous contributions from donors worldwide moved by the plight of flood victims.

Speaking to the media at the party office on Monday, Devineni Avinash criticized the TDP coalition government for not helping the flood victims as they should have. He said instead of providing aid, the government used the situation for publicity and corruption. Avinash mentioned that the government falsely claimed to have spent Rs 1.40 crores but didn’t set up even one rehabilitation center. He also pointed out that the government claimed to have spent Rs 368 crores on food, Rs 26 crores on bottled drinking water, and Rs 23 crores on candles and cooking stoves, yet the flood victims didn’t get basic supplies for three days. He demanded that the government reveal the details of the contractors involved and show transparency about how the flood relief funds were used.

Mayor Bhagyalakshmi also questioned the government's spending, saying the claim of spending Rs 23 crores on candles and matchboxes seemed exaggerated. She doubted the government's claim of using 412 drones for food distribution, as there was no proof of that during the relief efforts. She also wondered what happened to the food that charitable organizations, like the Akshaya Patra Foundation, provided every day. Both leaders called for the government to be open about how the money was spent and ensure the victims get the help they need.

Also read: Jani Master's Bail To Be Cancelled: 70th National Film Awards - Jani Master's National Award Suspended