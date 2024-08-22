TTD shares update on Tirumala darshan tickets for November

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) will release special entrance darshan tickets for Tirumala Srivari at 10 am on August 24 for the month of November. The tickets are priced at Rs. 300 per head. Accommodation bookings for both Tirumala and Tirupati will be available starting at 3 pm on the same day. Additionally, darshan tickets for senior citizens and differently-abled individuals will be made available on August 23 at 3 pm.

Meanwhile, the TTD has cancelled certain Arjita Sevas and Darshans during the coming Srivari annual Brahmotsavam scheduled to be held from October 4-12 with Ankurarpanam on October 3. The religious body has cancelled all special Darshans including Parents with infants, Senior citizens, and Physically challenged darshans besides VIP Break Darshans (only Protocol VIPs are allowed on reporting Self) to facilitate a larger number of pilgrims with comfortable and satisfactory Darshans during the nine-day Brahmotsavams.