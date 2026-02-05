Tirumala Laddu Controversy: YSRCP MPs Slam Chandrababu Naidu of Malicious Campaign

Former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman and YSRCP MP YV Subba Reddy on Thursday (February 5) accused TDP chief and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of making “irresponsible and hurtful” statements by alleging the use of animal fat in the Tirumala laddu prasadam, thereby hurting the sentiments of devotees.

Addressing the media in Delhi, Subba Reddy said the YSRCP had approached the Supreme Court of India due to a lack of confidence in the SIT probe. He asserted that both the SIT and the Central Bureau of Investigation had categorically confirmed that no animal fat was used in the laddu. “Despite clear findings, the ruling coalition is repeatedly spreading misinformation and targeting YSRCP through false propaganda, including flex banners,” he alleged.

Subba Reddy claimed that ghee tankers arrived only after the coalition government came to power and accused Naidu of deliberately stoking religious sentiments. He also said ministers were selectively misrepresenting the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) report. “An expert committee has existed since Chandrababu Naidu’s tenure. I have never indulged in corruption at TTD and I am ready to take any oath—even before God,” he said, adding that he was willing to undergo a truth-verification test.

Calling it “malicious” to allege animal fat usage without confirmation from the National Dairy Development Board, Subba Reddy said he himself had written to CFTRI seeking tests. “Why would I suppress a report I initiated? Acting on reports is the responsibility of officials,” he said. He explained that procurement rules were relaxed only to increase supply, strictly following expert committee recommendations, without compromising quality.

He further clarified that the supplier Bole Baba had been providing to TTD even before the rule changes and denied allegations about personal aides, stating that “Chinna Appanna was not my PA and served as a liaison officer at AP Bhavan.” He accused the government of forming a single-member committee to smear YSRCP leaders and announced the party would challenge the move legally. “Do not play politics with God,” he urged, adding that the SIT had found no political involvement and that fresh inquiries were part of a conspiracy to target YSRCP.

YSRCP Lok Sabha floor leader Mithun Reddy alleged that Naidu was using Lord Venkateswara for political gain. “The SIT has clearly stated that Naidu’s claims were false. Attacks on Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh followed. If Subba Reddy were guilty, why would he approach the Supreme Court or agree to a truth test?” he asked, calling the allegations against a “devout devotee” reprehensible.

YSRCP MP Gurumurthy said the CBI-SIT report was “a slap in the face” for the TDP, accusing it of plotting new committees because it could not accept the findings. He claimed Bole Baba had been supplying ghee since the TDP regime and that norms were eased to involve multiple suppliers. “Once allegations surfaced, Bole Baba was blacklisted. Why are you blaming us for ghee that came during your government’s tenure?” he asked, alleging diversionary tactics to mask unfulfilled promises.

Another YSRCP MP, Golla Baburao, accused Naidu of spreading disinformation about the laddu to hurt Hindu sentiments. He reiterated that Subba Reddy had volunteered for a truth-verification test and challenged the government to conduct it and “let the facts prevail.”