Tirumala Forest Fire: Blaze In Seshachalam Hills Sparks Panic

Panic gripped the temple town of Tirumala as a fire erupted in the Seshachalam forests late on Thursday. Thick smoke billowing from the dense forest caused widespread alarm among locals and devotees alike.

Tirumala is the abode of the world-renowned Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.

According to reports, the forest fire originated near Tumburu Teertham, close to the sacred site of Papavinasam. The fire quickly spread to Mogalipenta in the Balapalli division of Annamayya district.

Rising afternoon temperatures and dry winds are suspected to have triggered the forest fire. While light rains provided brief relief, the blaze reignited due to persistent dry winds. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

Fire Department personnel, organized into four teams, have been deployed to control the flames. Strict advisories have been issued, instructing people not to enter the forest without permission.

In April 2024, a wildfire near Paruveta Mandapam, approximately 3 km from Tirumala, destroyed several trees, including precious Sri Gandham trees. The fire was controlled after a two-hour operation by TTD forest staff and fire tenders.

Forest fires have been a recurring issue in the Seshachalam forest reserve. In 2012, a major fire destroyed approximately 1,000 hectares of forest, resulting in significant ecological damage. Despite previous incidents, concerns persist regarding the adequacy of preventive measures and the effectiveness of response strategies.