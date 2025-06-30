Tirumala Devotees Killed in Road Accident; YS Jagan Extends Condolences to Bereaved Families

In a fatal road accident, three devotees were killed and nine others sustained serious injuries in Annamayya district on Monday.

According to reports, the incident occurred near Chennamarri Mitta when a speeding lorry rammed into a traveller bus carrying the devotees, who were reportedly returning from Tirumala.

The deceased have been identified as Megharsh and Charan — both 17 years old — and Sravani (28). All three were reportedly residents of Bagepalli taluk in Karnataka.

The nine injured passengers were rushed to Madanapalle Hospital for treatment.

The lorry driver reportedly fled the scene soon after the tragic accident. An investigation has been launched to trace and apprehend the driver.

Expressing grief over the incident, YSRCP president and former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

He urged the State government to ensure proper treatment for the injured. The former Chief Minister also expressed sorrow that the tragedy occurred while the devotees were returning from the Tirumala Srivari temple.