Terror Network in AP? Two More Arrested For Links to Pakistan Groups

Two months after two people were arrested for alleged links with Pakistan-based terrorist outfits, police have detained two more individuals in Dharmavaram, Sri Sathya Sai district.

According to reports, the accused — Toufiq Shiekh Aslam from Maharashtra and Sajjad Hussain from Uttar Pradesh — allegedly incited youth against the nation and attempted to recruit them into terrorist organizations.

In August, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), in a joint operation with Andhra Pradesh Police, arrested Noor Mohammed, a 40-year-old resident of Dharmavaram, and a 35-year-old woman from Tadipatri in Anantapur district.

Investigations revealed that Noor had been in regular contact with suspected terror operatives in Pakistan through social media. His communication with the woman from Tadipatri was also found suspicious.

Noor, employed as a hotel cook, was found in possession of two SIM cards and terror-related literature at the time of his arrest.

Acting on information provided by Noor, police apprehended Toufiq and Sajjad. Sources said the duo was moved to Puttaparthi for interrogation at an undisclosed location. Police added that both had been sharing extremist content through multiple WhatsApp groups.

The arrest of four suspects linked to terror outfits has raised concerns over law and order in Andhra Pradesh.

Police and intelligence agencies nationwide have been on high alert since the terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed 21 tourists in April. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan. The situation escalated as Pakistan retaliated along the Line of Control (LoC), alleging civilian casualties. A ceasefire was eventually reached on May 10, 2025.