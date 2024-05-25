TDP Leaders Behind Bengaluru Rave Party!

Chittoor: Potential connections to the TDP are emerging in the high-profile rave party case in Bengaluru. Arun Kumar Naidu and Ranadheer Vikram Naidu, identified as the key accused in the case, are said to be maintaining close ties with TDP leaders from Chittoor district and Nara Lokesh.

The Bengaluru police have intensified their investigation into the rave party case. The police have made another crucial arrest in the high-profile rave party case. Arun Kumar, a close aide of the main accused Vasu and the second accused (A2) in the case, has been taken into custody by the Bengaluru Crime Crime Branch Police.

According to the details, Arun Kumar, a resident of Chittoor district, has been apprehended in connection with the Bengaluru rave party case. He is the second accused (A2) in this case. He is a close aide of Vasu, who hosted the rave party disguised as a birthday party. Kumar resides in Bengaluru and runs a real estate business. He is currently being interrogated by the police.

The Crime Control Bureau (CCB) has also issued notices to Gopal Reddy, the owner of the GR farmhouse near Electronics City in Bengaluru where the party was held. He has been asked to appear for questioning on Monday. Authorities are simultaneously on the lookout for one Poorna Reddy, who reportedly fled the area after police raids on the rave party.

Meanwhile, forensic reports have confirmed that 86 of the party attendees had consumed drugs, including Tollywood actresses Hema and Ashi Roy whose blood samples tested positive. The blood samples of 59 men tested positive for drugs while the blood samples of 27 women tested positive. However, the police are yet to officially announce the names of the other individuals involved.

