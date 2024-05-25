AP Elections 2024: TDP Accepts Defeat Even Before Results?

It is slowly emerging that the opposition TDP, despite forming an alliance with the Jana Sena and BJP, is set to lose the 2024 Assembly elections. The party’s desperation is evident when its leaders and supporters started targeting the voters, polling booths and ruling party’s candidates during and after the polling in the state.



The Election Commission had to step in after the TDP cadres were continuously attacking the people and damaging public properties in Palnadu, Anantapur and Tirupati districts. The opposition party has already shut its shop in Telangana and is now staring at a crushing defeat in the recent elections. The TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is expected to draw a blank in Kuppam Assembly after the election results are announced on June 4.

The TDP’s senior leader Kinjarapu Atchannaidu had once made sensational comments saying ‘party ledu, bokka ledu’ and now those words seem to be ringing true as the party leadership has reportedly concluded that it was losing the elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Political experts believe that it is this desperation the TDP made the party insider and ex-MLC Buddha Venkanna to demand the change of guard in the party's high command in Andhra Pradesh. He demanded that the TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh should be given reins of the party.



Several party leaders and the TDP supporters will not like the idea of seeing Lokesh running the party. The party’s second-in-command has failed to create a space for him within the party with his leadership skills. Every party leader looked up to him when his father and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was sent to jail in connection with a Rs 370-crore skill development scam. Instead of putting the party together, Lokesh went to New Delhi and camped there. The party was facing a severe leadership crisis and his absence disappointed many in the party’s leadership and cadres.

Also Read: CM Jagan's Mega Swearing-In at AU Grounds, Hotels Booked!

