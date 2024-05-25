CM Jagan's Mega Swearing-In at AU Grounds, Vizag Hotels Booked!

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is poised to secure a resounding victory in the recently concluded Andhra Pradesh elections, with results set to be declared on June 4th. The party has already kickstarted preparations for the grand swearing-in ceremony of its esteemed leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy for a second consecutive term as Chief Minister.

The YSRCP has chosen the Andhra University Grounds in Visakhapatnam as Jagan's swearing-in ceremony venue. Party officials, under the guidance of Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy, have been actively scouting the location and making necessary arrangements. During his recent visit to Vizag, Jawahar Reddy paid a visit to the location to oversee arrangements personally ensuring a grand and memorable event takes place on June 9th.

Moreover, a senior IAS officer from the Chief Minister's Office has also visited Visakhapatnam to oversee CM Jagan's public swearing-in ceremony arrangements. The YSRCP is leaving no stone unturned to make this occasion a resounding success, reflecting the party's dedication to serving the people of Andhra Pradesh.

In a proactive move, top-rated hotels and villas in Vizag have been booked for June 8th and 9th, coinciding with the swearing-in ceremony of CM Jagan on June 9th.

With the election results set to be declared on June 4th, the party is optimistic about securing a mandate from the people of Andhra Pradesh, paving the way for YS Jagan's second successive term as Chief Minister.