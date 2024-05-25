Kareena, Malaika wish KJo on his 51st b’day: 'No one like you'

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora wished their best friend, "sexy boy" Karan Johar, on his 51st birthday on Saturday and said that there is no one like him.

Kareena first shared a picture of Karan enjoying a sandwich and wrote: "On your birthday, I'm giving you two tickets to Legoland. You and me... that's how much I love you."

The actress shared another picture featuring both of them and wrote: "Happy birthday KJo. There is no one like you. Love you forever."

Malaika took her Instagram stories and shared a picture of herself posing alongside Karan and wrote: "Happy birthday sexy boiii @karanjohar love you loads."

Karan made his directorial debut with 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in 1998. He then went on to direct films such as 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', and 'My Name Is Khan'. He last directed 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

Over his 26 years in Hindi cinema, Karan has been feted with several honours, including a National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and a Padma Shri in 2020.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.