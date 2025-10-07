TDP Govt Under Fire for Blocking YS Jagan’s Roadshow

Under pressure from the TDP government in Andhra Pradesh, Anakapalle police have denied permission for YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to conduct a roadshow from Visakhapatnam Airport to Makavarapalem Medical College on October 9.

Anakapalle district SP Tuhin Sinha cited the Karur stampede in Tamil Nadu, which claimed over 40 lives during actor and TVK President Vijay’s political rally, as the reason for denying permission to YS Jagan’s roadshow.

He stated that providing security arrangements throughout the 63 km-long route would be a challenging task. It may be noted that YS Jagan has Z+ security cover.

SP Sinha mentioned that they would consider allowing YS Jagan to travel by helicopter from Visakhapatnam Airport to Markapuram Medical College instead.

Since coming to power, the TDP government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has repeatedly obstructed YS Jagan’s public meetings on several occasions.

During his tour to Rentapalla in June this year, the YSRCP President was booked following the death of a 55-year-old man during the rally.

On multiple occasions, the TDP government has allegedly pressured the police to prevent the YSRCP from holding rallies or protest programs. Over the last few months, several YSRCP leaders, former ministers, and MLAs have been placed under house arrest ahead of planned demonstrations.

A recent example was the Statewide “Chalo Medical College” protest organized by the YSRCP, demanding the State government roll back its decision to hand over 10 medical colleges to private players.

Following the latest police directive, YSRCP leaders have accused the TDP government of silencing dissent and preventing Opposition leaders from meeting the public.

Former Minister Gudivada Amarnath accused the TDP government of putting pressure on the police to create hurdles for YS Jagan's program. He opined that the Chandrababu Naidu government was intentionally causing problems instead of allowing the former Chief Minister's tour to be conducted peacefully.

"We want to ensure that there are no law and order problems. Nobody can stop the people who want to meet YS Jagan, no matter how many restrictions are in place," he observed.

Further, Amarnath said they will hold discussions with the police and the YSRCP leaders before finalising the plan of action.