Super Six, Super Flop Show: Chandrababu-led Coalition Govt’s 15-Month Damp Squib

Fifteen months after Chandrababu Naidu came to power with his coalition government, the much-hyped “Super Six” promises that catapulted the NDA alliance to victory in Andhra Pradesh are fast turning into a “Super Flop Show”, with citizens growing restless over unfulfilled assurances.

The “Super Six” Promises

Naidu and his alliance partners promised a social and welfare revolution with six headline schemes:

Rs 1,500 monthly aid to every woman aged 19–59 years.

20 lakh jobs for youth or Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance.

Free bus travel for women across Andhra Pradesh.

Rs 15,000 annual aid per school-going child under Talliki Vandanam.

Three free gas cylinders per household under Deepam-2.

Rs 20,000 annual assistance to every farmer under Annadata Sukhibhava.

Fifteen months on, most of these schemes remain either on paper, partially implemented, or tangled in bureaucratic delays.

Half-Measures, Hollow Claims

The much-trumpeted financial support to women and youth has seen only token disbursements, leaving lakhs of eligible beneficiaries waiting.

Free bus travel for women has been restricted by route limitations and poor fund allocation, forcing many to pay out-of-pocket.

The Talliki Vandanam scheme has failed to cover all schoolchildren, exposing gaps between promise and execution.

The Deepam-2 gas cylinders scheme has been riddled with distribution delays, while the farmers’ aid scheme remains erratic.

Housing & Polavaram: Tall Talk, Short Delivery

Naidu promised a house for every family by 2029, with three cents of land in villages and two cents in towns. Yet, only a fraction of the promised three lakh completed houses have been handed over. The claim of delivering another six lakh houses by March next year already looks unrealistic.

On Polavaram, billed as the state’s “lifeline,” Naidu assured completion by December 2027. But with delays in funding, land acquisition, and rehabilitation, the deadline appears impossible.

Rayalaseema Dreams, Godavari Diversion Dilemma

Naidu has also announced plans to divert surplus Godavari water to Rayalaseema to make the parched region fertile. However, experts warn that the feasibility and environmental implications of this mega plan remain unclear, while farmers continue to suffer from acute water scarcity.

A Growing Trust Deficit

What was projected as a golden era of welfare-driven governance is increasingly being viewed as a PR-driven mirage. With unfulfilled “Super Six” promises and grand announcements that outpace delivery, the Chandrababu-led coalition is facing mounting criticism.

Fifteen months in, the verdict from many citizens is clear: “Super Six” has turned into “Super Struggle” for Andhra Pradesh’s people.

Super Six Flop Casts Shadow Over Anantapur Meeting

On the other hand, even as questions mount over the actual implementation of the “Super Six” promises, the ruling alliance is gearing up for a massive publicity exercise in Anantapur. The stage is set for the “Super Six Super Hit” public meeting today, where Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, and senior BJP leaders will participate.