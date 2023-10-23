Spotlight on Social Justice During YSRCP’s Bus Yatra from Oct 26

Visakhapatnam: The ruling YSR Congress Party is gearing up to launch its bus yatra on Thursday, October 26. The bus yatra dubbed as ‘Saamajika Saadhikaara’ will commence from Ichchapuram in Srikakulam and conclude at Anakapalli on November 9.

Andhra Pradesh State Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said the objective of the bus yatra is to explain to the people about the benefits extended to them through various welfare programmes undertaken by the YS Jagan government during the last four-and-a-half years. He also said that the party leaders will spread across 175 assembly constituencies and explain to them how social justice was achieved by the state government through a slew of welfare schemes and revolutionary changes in the governance.

“Our party has fulfilled all the promises made to the people in the previous poll manifesto. I dare the Opposition TDP to seek votes by showing their report card on poll promises,” Botsa Satyanarayana told reporters.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy said elaborate arrangements have been made to begin the yatra from Uttarandhra later this week. He said during the 12-day yatra, YSRCP leaders would visit their respective wards/regions and explain to the people the pro-poor schemes undertaken by the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by addressing public meetings.

