Skill Development Scam Case: Naidu’s Judicial Remand Extended Till Oct 5

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada ACB court has extended the judicial remand of TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu till October 5.

The Opposition leader was virtually produced before the court. The lower court passed this order after the CID officials concluded its two-day interrogation of Naidu in a skill development scam case on Sunday. Justice Hima Bindu, who read out the order, asked Naidu if the investigators used any coercive interrogation techniques during the questioning. The TDP president’s bail petition is pending and will come up for haring on Monday.

Vijayawada ACB Court had Friday granted the CID two-day custody of Naidu. The CID team interrogated the TDP chief in two sessions from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The questioning took place in the presence of Naidu’s lawyer at the Rajahmundry Central Prison where he is currently lodged.

