SIT harassment led to TTD AVSO Satish Kumar’s Death; YSRCP seeks SC monitored CBI probe

The YSR Congress Party has demanded a CBI probe under the supervision of the Supreme Court into the tragic and deeply suspicious death of former TTD Assistant Vigilance and Security Officer (AVSO) Satish Kumar. Senior YSRCP leaders, including former Minister Sake Sailajanath and former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, said Satish was relentlessly harassed, threatened, and mentally tortured by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and CID, ultimately driving him to suicide.

Addressing the media, both leaders declared that Satish Kumar’s death is nothing short of a “government-sponsored killing,” resulting from a deliberate political conspiracy orchestrated by the Chandrababu-led coalition government to implicate YSRCP leaders in the Parakamani foreign currency case. They said that the SIT, violating court directions, named Satish, the officer who originally caught and handed over the real accused Ravi Kumar years ago, as an accused in the same case. This shocking reversal, combined with sustained intimidation, pushed him into unbearable distress.

YSRCP leaders said that Satish had repeatedly insisted to investigators that he had committed no wrongdoing, yet was continuously targeted. Friends and colleagues revealed that he was traumatised by baseless allegations, media leaks, and the psychological pressure exerted during daily interrogations. He reportedly told those close to him that death seemed preferable to the torture he was being subjected to.

They pointed out that Satish’s body was found on a railway track just days after SIT questioning and fresh notices. This raises serious doubts about the circumstances of his death. Reports indicate that even individuals with no authority, including a known criminal, were allowed to sit in interrogation rooms and verbally abuse Satish. Officers conducting the inquiry allegedly used filthy language and behaved like hired goons, violating judicial instructions and basic human dignity.

Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said that the government has weaponised the Parakamani case solely to settle political scores. He stated that state-level conspiracies were being hatched to mentally break Satish and coerce him into falsely naming him and other YSRCP leaders. He added that the coalition government has converted the sacred TTD into a political battlefield, using even God’s name to justify harassment, threats, and false cases.

Sailajanath emphasised that the SIT’s conduct must be thoroughly exposed. He said that the government is misusing institutions, targeting innocent officials, and pushing even police officers to suicide. Both leaders warned that such incidents will severely damage police morale across the state, as officers fear that they too could be victimised if they refuse to cooperate with political conspiracies.

The YSRCP demanded that all those responsible , including officers who harassed Satish, those who violated judicial orders, and those who pressured him , must be named as accused and prosecuted. Only a CBI inquiry monitored by the Supreme Court can bring out the complete truth, reveal the conspiracy, and ensure justice for Satish Kumar and his grieving family, the leaders said.

They conveyed deep condolences to Satish Kumar’s family and reiterated that the fight against this political persecution will continue until justice is delivered.