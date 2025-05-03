Simhachalam Temple Wall Built Illegally, Violates Agama Shastras

Startling facts have come to light in the investigation conducted by the three-member committee constituted to probe the wall collapse at the Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam during Chandanotsavam.

The panel, led by S. Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary of the MA&UD Department, informed the media that the initial probe revealed the wall was constructed illegally. He emphasized that the structure was built hastily, based on verbal agreements, and without any official approvals.

During his interaction with priests and Agama Shastra experts, Kumar learned that the wall violated the norms outlined in the Simhachalam master plan. Agama experts pointed out that the wall was erected without consulting traditional Agama practitioners, representing a deviation from established religious construction practices.

First to Pray, Silent After Tragedy: Gajapathi Raju Yet to Meet Victims’ Families

Meanwhile, it has also come to light that Ashok Gajapathi Raju, the hereditary trustee of the Narasimha Swamy Temple and former Union Minister, made no attempt to meet the families of the deceased, despite being present at the temple at the time of the mishap.

Gajapathi Raju and his family were among the first to offer prayers to the Lord on the auspicious occasion of Chandanotsavam. As scores of devotees braved the rains and gathered at the temple, tragedy struck when the retaining wall collapsed, killing seven individuals.

Despite being on the premises, the TDP leader did not meet the devotees following the incident. People have expressed outrage over the insensitivity shown by the TDP government and its leaders, as neither Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu nor Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has met with the families of the deceased or the injured, even three days after the tragedy.