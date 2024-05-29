Remain High Alert on June 4, Sajjala Cautions

Tadepalli: YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the counting agents should keep a vigil during the counting of votes on June 4. He advised them to keep an eye on the counting agents of the opposition parties too.

The ruling party conducted a workshop for the party’s counting agents at the party headquarter in Tadepalli on Wednesday. During the workshop, the trainers explained the dos and don’ts inside the counting centre based on the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India.

Addressing the workshop, Sajjala said asked the counting agents to remain alert during the vote counting process. He said do not let the counting agents of the opposition party divert your attention and deceive you. Sajjala reiterated that the party will return to power with a massive victory in the elections and the swearing-in ceremony of the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be held as scheduled on June 9, 2024.

Election agents, counting agents, YSRCP Lok Sabha and assembly candidates and election observers attended the workshop.

