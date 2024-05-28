TDP’s Venu Swamy Tweet Exposes Art of Scoring Self-goals

Ahead of election results, not just exit polls, astrologers’ predictions too find takers in Indian politics. When the poll pundits get busy with their poll surveys and crunch numbers to predict the victory and number of seats to a certain party before the counting of votes, astrologers too join the guessing game and weigh-in with their own predictions.

As the nation was caught with the IPL fever and the buzz around who-will-win-the cup was at its peak, a not-so-popular astrologer Venu Swamy predicted that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will perform better in the IPL final. Now, we all know the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) took the IPL trophy home after beating SRH in the IPL final match on Sunday.

Venu Swamy had predicted that the ruling YSRCP will come back to power in Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections while other astrologers had favoured the TDP. Following the SRH defeat in the IPL final, the TDP took to X (formerly Twitter) to take a swipe at the ruling party.

The TDP’s X handle posted “That’s it. That is the tweet.” and accompanied a graphic image of Venu Swamy with his prediction that SRH will win the cup this time in Telugu. When you make criticising others a habit, you tend to overlook the details. The astrologer did not predict or claim that Hyderabad team will win the IPL final. All he said that SRH will perform better and it ended up as the first runner-up. So, where did Venu’s prediction go wrong? The TDP hit a self-goal by claiming a non-existing prediction.

