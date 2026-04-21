Rural Economy Support is Dwindling: YS Jagan Slams CBN Govt

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a sharp attack on the ruling TDP alliance government, alleging a steady decline in support to the rural economy due to poor implementation of MGNREGA.

In a strongly worded post on X, Jagan asserted that effective execution of MGNREGA is critical to sustaining rural livelihoods, as it directly boosts disposable incomes among rural households—particularly those with a high propensity to spend, thereby driving consumption.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s past track record, he noted that the state was once regarded as one of the top performers in implementing the rural employment scheme. However, he claimed that over the last two years under the TDP-led alliance, the state has witnessed a noticeable decline across key indicators.

“From approved labour budgets to the number of households provided work and overall expenditure, the trend clearly points to contraction,” Jagan stated, suggesting that weakening rural spending power is now reflecting in broader economic indicators.

Linking the issue to macroeconomic trends, the YSRCP chief pointed to subdued GST and sales tax growth in the state over the past two years, arguing that it signals declining purchasing power and reduced demand in rural markets.

He further accused the TDP government of being distracted by corruption and wealth accumulation, alleging that governance has taken a backseat. “The government appears more focused on its unquenchable thirst for wealth than addressing the real issues faced by people,” he remarked.

The comments come amid intensifying political exchanges in Andhra Pradesh, with opposition parties increasingly targeting the government over economic management and rural distress.