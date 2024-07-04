Release Rythu Bharosa, Amma Vodi, Women's Pensions: YS Jagan Demands Chandrababu

July 4, Nellore: YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly targeting individuals and damaging the properties of those who did not vote for the TDP in the recent elections. He warned Naidu of a potential backlash from the public if he does not change his approach.

Speaking to the media after meeting YSRCP leader Pinneli Rama Krishna Reddy at Nellore Central Jail, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said Pinneli Rama Krishna Reddy was unfairly arrested on false charges. He accused the TDP of destroying statues of former Chief Minister YS Raja Shekar Reddy, damaging properties belonging to YSRCP supporters, and attacking people, emphasizing that such actions have no place in a democracy.

He stated that the YSRCP government served the people well during its previous term and did not lose the recent elections due to anti-incumbency. Instead, he attributed the loss to the influence of Chandrababu Naidu’s false promises. He suggested the Chief Minister to focus on governance and fulfill his promises by implementing the proposed schemes rather than instigating violence and creating unrest in the state. He recommended providing ₹20,000 to farmers under the Rythu Bharosa program, ₹15,000 to mothers of school-going children under the Thalliki Vandanam scheme, and ₹1,500 per month to 2.10 crore women across the state.

Referring to Pinneli Rama Krishna Reddy case, the YSRCP President said Four-time MLA Pinneli Rama Krishna Reddy was arrested and detained with false charges as a part of vindictive politics by TDP and added that it is happening to YSRCP Leaders and cadre at all levels across the state. "Providing details about the case, he stated that the Karampudi incident occurred on May 14, the day after the election. YSRCP leader Pinneli Rama Krishna Reddy, with permission from the DSP, went to console families of SC community women who had suffered atrocities by the TDP. He added that Pinneli didn’t even enter the village. However, CI Narayanaswami filed a case against Pinneli on March 23, falsely claiming that Pinneli was responsible for an attack on him that day.

Referring to other cases, he mentioned that TDP goons were engaged in rigging at the Palvai Gate polling booth. Despite Pinneli's efforts to contact the SP and other police officials, he received no response. Therefore, Pinneli went to the booth to prevent the rigging. He further added that Pinneli is in jail not for this incident but on other false charges.