Public Welfare Gets Lion’s Share in AP Budget of Rs 2.79 Lakh Crores

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Government has presented a budget with an outlay of Rs 2.79 lakh crores for the financial year 2023-2024 with focus on welfare and the tone pronouncing that Navaratnalu has a strong reflection on sustained development.

Presenting the budget, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said that the vision of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been entwined in the welfare agenda with enhanced social security system, more thrust on economic uplift of farmers, women empowerment and handholding of weaker sections.

The Revenue expenditure is pegged at Rs 2.28 lakh crores while the capital expenditure is estimated to be Rs 31,061 crore. The revenue deficit works out to Rs 22,316 crore and fiscal deficit is placed at Rs 54,587 crore. The fiscal deficit would be 3.77 percent of GSDP while revenue deficit would be 1.54 percent of GSDP.

Welfare has taken a lion’s share of the budget allocation with YSR Pensions getting Rs. 21,434.72 crores and the total Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) running into Rs 54,228.36 crore.

The Chief Minister, in a tweet, termed the budget as welfare-development oriented with education, health, Medicare, farmers’ wellbeing and women empowerment being the core areas and going ahead with the poverty alleviation programme.

The Finance Minister, who interspersed his budget speech with quotations of renowned people from politicians to economists to Presidents to poets, drew a huge round of applause for his quote on women empowerment which resulted in an encore.



In the educational sector, Amma Vodi gets a major chunk of Rs. 6,500 crore while Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Vasathi Deevena, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu are allotted Rs. 2,841.64crore, Rs. 2,200 crore, Rs. 560 crore and Rs. 3,500 crore respectively.

The annual budget showed its commitment for economic empowerment of weaker sections of society by allotting Rs. 38,605 crore for BC component, Rs. 20,005 crore for SC component, Rs. 6,929 crore for ST component, Rs. 4,887 crore for Kapu welfare and Rs.4,203 crores for Minority welfare.

Recognizing the importance of priority sectors, the Finance Minister has allotted Rs. 15,882 crore for Medical, Health and Family welfare, Rs. 15,873 crore for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Rs. 9,381crore for Municipal and Urban Development, Rs. 6,700 crore for YSR Asara, Rs. 5,000 crore for YSR Cheyuta and Rs. 1,600 crore for YSR-PM Bima Yojana.

With an intention to provide a boost to developmental efforts, Roads and Buildings was allotted Rs. 9,118 crore, Water Resources (Irrigation) Rs.11,908crore, Environment, Forest, Science and Technology Rs 685 crore, Energy Rs. 6,456 and Village and Ward Secretariats was allotted Rs.3,858 crore.

While Industry and Commerce was allotted Rs. 2,602 crore, YSR Rythu Bharosa got Rs. 4,020crore. The allotment of Rs. 5,600 crore for housing for the poor will boost up the construction sector across the state, while tourism, culture and youth development will get a facelift with the allotment of Rs. 1291 crore.

With the allotment of Rs. 1,166 crore for skill development, more youth will get opportunities to learn new skills. The other major allocations are Rs. 3,000 crore for price stabilisation, Rs.1,000 crore for zero interest loans for DWCRA associations and Rs.1,212 crore for agricultural mechanisation.

Other allocations: