Public Anger Against Chandrababu Naidu–Led Coalition Government Mounts

At the Republic Day programme held at the YSR Congress Party central office in Tadepalli, the opposition launched a scathing attack on the ruling Telugu Desam Party–led coalition, accusing it of hollowing out constitutional values and pushing Andhra Pradesh into what it described as a phase of unchecked corruption and institutional decay.

The 77th Republic Day celebrations were led by Botcha Satyanarayana, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, who hoisted the national flag and led party leaders in paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Addressing party cadres, Botcha alleged that even before completing two years in office, the coalition government had plunged the State into “extreme levels of corruption, land grabbing and atrocities,” fuelling widespread public anger. He accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of systematically undermining the Constitution and running the administration through what he termed a “Red Book” model of governance.

According to Botcha, the TDP-led government has normalised violations of law, suppressed civil liberties, weakened democratic institutions and curtailed media freedom. He further charged that the government had failed entirely on law and order, alleging that certain police officials were harassing innocent citizens by foisting false cases.

Reiterating the YSR Congress Party’s ideological roots, Botcha said the party, inspired by the vision of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, would continue to stand with the poor and marginalised sections of society. He contrasted the present regime with the previous YSRCP government, asserting that Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s five-year tenure had set a national benchmark by implementing every manifesto promise.

He accused the current dispensation of systematically dismantling welfare and development frameworks built over the last five years, leaving beneficiaries vulnerable and reversing hard-won social gains.

Calling for organisational unity, Botcha urged party cadres to intensify their struggle against what he described as “anarchic rule” and work towards bringing YS Jagan Mohan Reddy back as Chief Minister to restore development and governance in Andhra Pradesh.

The programme was attended by MLCs Lella Appireddy and Murugudu Hanumantha Rao, former minister Vellampalli Srinivas, former MLAs Malladi Vishnu and TJR Sudhakar Babu, Mangalagiri constituency coordinator Donthireddy Vemareddy, along with several senior leaders and heads of affiliated party wings.

Watch Botsa Satyanarayana Address Media