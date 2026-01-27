Video: Indian Republic Day Celebrations in Australia Spark Online Debate

The Indian diaspora is widely known for its strong sense of patriotism and cultural pride. However, recent Republic Day celebrations organised by Indians in Australia have triggered mixed reactions online, with some questioning whether the manner of celebration crossed cultural and social boundaries.

A video circulating widely on social media shows members of the Indian community celebrating India’s Republic Day with high energy and large public gatherings. Although the exact city or venue has not been officially confirmed, the scale of the event suggests it was a major public celebration, featuring loud music, drums, and enthusiastic slogans.

While many viewers praised the community for keeping Indian traditions alive abroad, others expressed discomfort with the intensity of the celebrations. Critics argued that such loud public displays may not be suitable in a foreign country, especially in residential areas where they could disturb local residents. Some users pointed out that migrant communities are generally expected to follow local etiquette and maintain harmony with the host society.

The debate has gained further attention due to Australia’s current immigration environment. The country has recently implemented stricter policies on international students and migration pathways. Several Australian universities have reportedly reduced admissions from India, and permanent residency approvals have become more difficult. In this context, some observers believe that public incidents that attract negative attention could harm the perception of migrant communities.

Experts have also weighed in on the issue, stating that celebrating national identity is important but should be balanced with respect for local customs and laws. They emphasised that cultural pride should be expressed in a way that fosters understanding rather than creating friction with local communities.

As the discussion continues online, the incident has opened a broader conversation about how migrant communities can celebrate their heritage while maintaining mutual respect in multicultural societies

Why are they celebrating Indian Republic Day in Australia?

If they want to show patriotism they should come back to India first.

🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/bR2TNWZhAh — 🇮🇳Rohit🇮🇳 (@Rohit_p__) January 26, 2026

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