People will reject Chandrababu for unkept promises: YS Jagan

Tadepalli, May 7: Asserting that Chandrababu has taken politics to a new low with his corruption and false promises and people are no more in a position to vote him back, former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the Party will hold its Plenary next year in a grand manner.

Addressing party Parliament observers here on Wednesday, he said Chandarbabu Naidu has taken politics to a lowest ebb with rampant corruption, nepotism, land, sand and liquor mafia, and giving away prime land on a platter to his favoured few besides burdening people on buying power at higher price which are all tangible and people are vexed with his red book governance and will not vote him back.

After watching the atrocities of the coalition government, I have resolved that the cadre must be given priority and will get their due place. Unlike Chandrababu Naidu, I will stick to my promise. The cadre has rejuvenated, and there is a good response wherever we go to highlight the failures of the coalition. People are very angry with Chandrababu, he said.

The Party Plenary will be held next year, and it will be a grand affair, he said. He called upon the leaders to work hard in their respective districts and connect with the cadre at the grassroots level. This time undoubtedly, we will come back to power as the coalition has failed on all fronts and people no longer believe the lies of the government as none of the promises were fulfilled on one hand and all our welfare schemes were scrapped. Such an ire of people was also seen after TDP’s first term of 2014-19, he said.

Prime land worth crores of rupees is being given away for one rupee. Lulu group has got Rs 1500 crore of land, and another company got Rs 3,000 crore worth of land for a pittance. We have purchased power at Rs 2.49 per unit to provide free power to farmers and went for an agreement with SECI, but Chandrababu Naidu is buying power at Rs 4.60 per unit.

At the constituency level, their MLAs should get their cut for any work to be done, and the Red Book Constitution is being implemented in the State. We should not be afraid of cases, as people are waiting for an opportune moment to teach a lesson to the coalition, he said.

Recalling the Tadipatri municipal election, he said, though we were short of just two seats, we ensured that our local leader was put under house arrest to maintain order. But today, the same man is unable to move around in his own constituency, which shows the contrast.

Farmers are not getting MSP for any crop. During our term, we have ensured that farmers get MSP and focused on farmers’ welfare with input subsidy and other sops.

People have now understood the contrast and can see through the game of Chandrababu, and he will be rejected outright, he said, and called upon them to strengthen the party up to the booth level and highlight the failures of the government.