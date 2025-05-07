Bhumana slams TTD’s land transfer

Tirupati, May 7: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) governing board’s decision to transfer sacred land to the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA) for commercial purposes is a grave affront to the sanctity of Tirumala and a betrayal of millions of devotees.

Former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has strongly condemned the board’s resolution, passed during an emergency meeting on May 7, to exchange 24.68 acres of TTD-owned land in Tirupati Urban Survey No. 588-A for an equivalent area of APTA land in Peruru village, Tirupati Rural, Survey No. 604.

Additionally, the Board approved the transfer of another 10.32 acres of TTD land in the same urban survey to APTA in exchange for an equivalent APTA plot in Peruru, urging the state government to expedite the process.

Bhumana described the decision as a shameful commodification of TTD’s sacred assets, particularly since the allocated land lies in close proximity to Alipiri, a spiritually significant area near the revered Paadaala Mandapam.

“This is an unprecedented and deplorable act in TTD’s history. The board has prioritized private interests over the sanctity of Tirumala by allocating land surrounded by medicinal herbs and red sandalwood trees for a private hotel,” Reddy said. He questioned the rationale behind using TTD land when vast government-owned plots near the airport could serve the same purpose without compromising the temple’s sanctity.

The former chairman called for immediate action from sadhus, swamis, and devotees to protest this sacrilege. “The same accusations of mismanagement leveled against us are now being replicated by the TDP-led NDA government under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. This decision is a clear violation of Tirumala’s spiritual integrity,” Reddy asserted.

He highlighted the proximity of the allocated land to critical institutions like Aurobindo Hospital and a cancer hospital, further underscoring the inappropriateness of the transfer.

Reddy also accused certain media outlets of orchestrating a smear campaign to undermine his efforts to protect Tirumala. “I am undeterred by baseless allegations. Let them conduct any inquiry, I am ready,” he challenged, reaffirming his commitment to transparency.

Bhumana urged the public to join him in opposing this egregious decision, vowing to lead large-scale protests to hold the government accountable. “The TTD board’s actions are an insult to every devotee. We must unite to safeguard Tirumala’s sanctity,” he emphasized. Drawing on his decades-long fight against injustice, he declared, “I entered politics with the courage to face any challenge. I will not back down in this battle to protect our sacred heritage.” He called on all stakeholders to demand the reversal of this resolution and ensure that TTD’s assets remain dedicated to the service of devotees.