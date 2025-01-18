Pawan Steps Back as TDP Promotes Nara Lokesh's Leadership

Pawan Kalyan, the AP Deputy Chief Minister, who had been dominating the limelight and actively voicing his opinions, has suddenly gone silent. For the past week, Pawan has maintained an uncharacteristic silence. Sources suggest that he was instructed to step back to create space for Nara Lokesh’s elevation in the public eye, positioning him as N. Chandrababu Naidu’s political successor. Senior leaders in the TDP are reportedly upset with Pawan Kalyan's growing influence.

The TDP is working diligently to bolster Lokesh’s image as a future leader. Full-page newspaper ads highlight the party's milestone of achieving one crore members, crediting Lokesh’s leadership for the accomplishment. The campaign is also advocating for his appointment as Deputy Chief Minister, with party members urging Naidu, who is advancing in age, to officially delegate key responsibilities to his son.

Meanwhile, discontent is brewing within TDP ranks over Pawan Kalyan’s actions. Many party members feel he is behaving as though he controls the government. His controversial remarks have sparked calls for Lokesh’s promotion to counterbalance Pawan’s influence.

This strategy is evident in the increasing number of government advertisements featuring Lokesh, even in unrelated contexts. TDP supporters view this as part of a broader plan to establish Lokesh as a strong and capable leader for the future. While Pawan Kalyan focuses on enhancing his own image, the TDP is strategically emphasizing Lokesh’s political and administrative skills to gradually shape public perception in his favor.

