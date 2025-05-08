Note Down Names of Erring Police Officers, They Won’t Be Spared: YS Jagan to YSRCP Activists

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday (May 8) reaffirmed his commitment to prioritising party activists and cadre in what he termed "Jagan 2.0."

During a meeting with public representatives from Rajampet, Madakasira, Ramakuppam, and Roddam mandals, Jagan lauded party members for standing firm against the intimidation and attacks by the TDP government.

Launching a scathing attack on the ruling party, Jagan accused the TDP of indulging in vendetta politics, misusing official machinery, and attempting to lure YSRCP members through coercion and incentives.

“I never imagined I’d see such a day. Every government institution has been dismantled. The TDP government stands for neither values nor credibility. Chandrababu Naidu should bow his head down in shame,” he said.

Condemning the coalition government’s unethical conduct during local body elections, Jagan accused Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of turning the state police into his personal watchmen.

Recognizing the pressure and harassment faced by YSRCP activists, Jagan urged them to document the names of police officers involved in such acts.

“A fitting response will be delivered when YSRCP returns to power. Even if these officers cross seven seas, we will trace them. They will be held accountable before the law—none will be spared,” he asserted.

Criticizing the TDP for failing to deliver on its “Super Six” promises, Jagan alleged that false cases were being filed against YSRCP leaders to divert public attention from the government's shortcomings.

“There are no tablets for students, no English-medium instruction, no financial support for farmers or women. Instead, the government is preoccupied with shady deals and corruption,” he charged.

Taking a swipe at the government's land deals, Jagan remarked, “These days, you can’t get one idly for Re 1, but this government is handing over prime land worth ₹3,000 crore for just 99 paise an acre to Ursa Clusters—a company with zero credibility.”

Asserting that the past year had flown by, Jagan assured party leaders that the remaining four years would also pass swiftly and that the YSRCP would return to power in the next elections.