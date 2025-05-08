Punjab Board Result 2025: PSEB Class 10th, 12th Results Release Date and How to Check!

The Punjab Board Result 2025 for Class 10 and Class 12 is likely to be announced in the first week of May 2025, as per previous trends. Nevertheless, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has not made any official announcement so far about the date of the Punjab Class 10 and 12th results.

This year, more than 5.65 lakh students sat for the board exams. The PSEB Class 10th, 12th results will be declared online, and students will have to go to the official website, pseb.ac.in, to see their results. They will have to provide their login credentials to see their marks after the results are officially announced.

According to past year trends, the Punjab Board Class 10 result will be declared a few days before the Punjab Board Class 12 result. Both results will be declared independently on the official board website.

Punjab Board 2025 Results: How to Check

The students can view their Punjab Board Result 2025 for both Class 10 and Class 12 by logging onto the official site:

Stay updated with the Punjab Class 10 and 12th results release date of PSEB.