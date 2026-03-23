Not a Job Calendar, but a Joke Calendar: AP Govt betrays unemployed Youth

YSRCP slammed the coalition government’s job calendar as a “joke calendar,” stating that it reflects a complete betrayal of unemployed youth. Speaking at the party central office in Tadepalli, Yerragondapalem MLA and YSRCP spokesperson Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar said the government, which promised 20 lakh jobs in five years during elections, has instead removed 1.72 lakh employees in two years and is now projecting a plan to fill just 10,000 posts as a major achievement. He said the gap between promises and delivery is stark, and that releasing such a limited job calendar in the third year exposes the government’s lack of seriousness.

He stated that to meet the promise of 20 lakh jobs, at least 4 lakh jobs should be created annually, but after two years, only 10,000 posts are being announced through 41 notifications in phases, which is unlikely to yield immediate employment. He pointed out that thousands of vacancies exist, including around 2,000 Group-1 and Group-2 posts, 20,000 engineering jobs, and 25,000 teacher posts, yet no comprehensive recruitment drive has been undertaken. Instead, large-scale job losses have occurred, including 2,000 jobs in AP FiberNet, 18,000 in AP Beverages Corporation, nearly 10,000 in ration vehicle services, 2,360 field assistants forced to resign, and around 9,000 outsourcing jobs reduced. He also highlighted that while lakhs of aspirants await Group-2 notifications, only 750 posts were announced, and against claims of 11,000 police jobs, the calendar lists only 2,778 posts.

Chandrasekhar further criticised the government for failing to deliver unemployment allowance promised at Rs. 3,000 per month, stating that not a single rupee has been allocated in three consecutive budgets. He said even previously notified posts, such as 243 vacancies in the Women and Child Welfare Department, remain unfilled after two years. He added that volunteers, who were promised a salary hike to Rs. 10,000, were instead removed, affecting lakhs of families, while Rs. 1,500 crore previously spent annually on their honorariums has been discontinued.

He accused the leadership of prioritising positions and privileges for themselves while ignoring unemployed youth, stating that ministerial posts have gone to leaders like Nara Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan, while youth are left without opportunities. He alleged misuse of public funds for luxury travel while unemployment issues are ignored. Calling the job calendar meaningless, he demanded that the government immediately release pending unemployment allowances for the past two years, fulfil job promises, announce interim relief (IR), and constitute a Pay Revision Commission (PRC) for employees.