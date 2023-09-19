Noose Tightening Around Naidu, Fresh PT Warrant Sought in Fibernet Project Scam

Vijayawada: In mounting trouble for TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, the Andhra Pradesh CID has filed a petition for the issue of a Prisoner in Transit (PT) warrant in the ACB special court on Tuesday.

The development comes after the state CID filed a new FIR in the Rs 330 crore Fibernet project scam. According to the CID officials, Naidu influenced the tender process of AP Fibernet Project of worth Rs 330 crore and the tenders were given to ineligible firms. They said the tender was awarded to Terasoft company by flouting the rules.

The Special Investigation Team investigation has revealed that an amount of Rs 115 crore has been misappropriated in the Fibernet project scam. The probe agency has named Vemuri Harikrishna Prasad as an accused no. 1 (A1) while the former MD Sambasiva Rao, a close aide of Naidu, named as accused No. 2 (A2) in the case. According to the officials, in the TDP regime, Vemuri Harikrishna Prasad was appointed as a member of the Governing Council-Governance Authority despite his criminal antecedents.

The investigators have said that the deadline for filing tenders was extended to benefit the firm. They said large-scale irregularities have been found in the Fibernet project scam.

