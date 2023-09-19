AP CM YS Jagan Extends Support to Women’s Reservation Bill

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended support to the Women's Reservation Bill and said empowerment of women is a top priority for us.

He said that the State government has ensured equitable representation of women through welfare schemes and initiatives.

“We achieved this in Andhra Pradesh not only through the schemes and initiatives introduced in the past 4 years, but also by ensuring equitable representation,” CM YS Jagan wrote in his tweet on X.

I am proud to extend @YSRCParty’s support to the #WomenReservationBill.

Empowering our women is of utmost importance to us. We achieved this in Andhra Pradesh not only through the schemes and initiatives introduced in the past 4 years, but also by ensuring equitable… — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) September 19, 2023

Earlier in the day, Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 (Women’s Reservation Bill) named Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing special session of Parliament in New Delhi.

