Nara Lokesh Doing Revenge Politics on YSRCP’s Housing Scheme : Alla Ramakrishna Reddy

Mangalagiri: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is walking in the footsteps of former chief minister and people’s leader YS Rajasekhara Reddy, has taken a resolve to provide home to every individual who has no roof on his/her head and the YSRCP government has so far provided over 32 lakh house sites to the poor people in the state, Managalagiri legislator Alla Ramakrishna Reddy said.

He said the chief minister is giving top priority to the housing scheme. And, under the housing scheme, the state government is not only giving house sites to the underprivileged but also building houses for them, the YSRCP MLA said. Ramakrishna Reddy said the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would lay the foundation stone for the construction of houses to 53,000 poor people in Guntur and NTR districts on July 24, Monday. The houses are being constructed under the Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu scheme.

The Managalagiri MLA came down heavily on the opposition TDP for moving the court against the construction of houses for the weaker section in the Amaravati Capital Region. Nara Lokesh, who lost his maiden electoral poll from Mangalagiri assembly constituency, is now trying to stop the houses for poor people, Ramakrishna Reddy said. He added that regardless of the opposition's conspiracy, the chief minister will go ahead with the housing scheme for the beneficiaries. The state government plans to complete the construction of houses to the poor people by Sankranti festival.

