No Deaths Due to Lack of Oxygen, Nellore Hospital Superintendent Issues Clarification

Nellore: After reports of the death of six patients at the District Government Hospital due to lack of oxygen supply, the Superintendent Siddha Naik refuted the allegations and said some people are spreading misinformation about the hospital.

Naik clarified that the patients died due to underlying diseases and it is unfortunate that their deaths were linked to alleged lack of medical oxygen. He also added that they are not facing any shortage of medical oxygen at the hospital.

