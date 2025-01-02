​​Naidu govt betrays women

Vishakapatnam, Jan 2: YSRCP Women’s Wing State President and MLC, Varudu Kalyani, strongly criticized the Chandrababu Naidu-led government for failing to deliver on its electoral promises, particularly those aimed at women, who constitute half of the State population.

Speaking to media here on Thursday she Kalyani highlighted unfulfilled promises, including free bus service, the Maha Shakti, and Thalli Ki Vandanam Scheme. While neighbouring states implemented free bus services quickly, Naidu’s government is yet to act. The Maha Shakti Scheme, which promised Rs 1,500 per month to 1.8 crore women, remains unimplemented. Similarly, the Thalli Ki Vandanam, meant to assist 80 lakh students, has not reached a single beneficiary.

Varudu Kalyani slammed the government for failing to provide unemployment benefits, despite promising jobs or Rs. 3,000 per month for unemployed youth. In contrast, the Jagan government created 1.25 lakh jobs in village secretariats and paid Rs. 5,000 monthly to 2.5 lakh volunteers. She criticized the government for neglecting state employees, failing to revise DA and PRC, and underfunding the three free gas cylinders scheme, which cannot cover 1.48 crore LPG connections.

Kalyani also condemned the alarming rise in alcohol and ganja consumption, blaming Naidu for turning Andhra into “Madyandra Pradesh.” Alcohol sales have surged, and domestic violence has increased, leaving women vulnerable.

She cited shocking statistics showing an 18 percent increase in liquor sales and a 40 percent spike in beer sales during Naidu's tenure

On women’s safety, she decried the removal of the DISHA app and the lack of meaningful policies, citing rising crime rates and horrifying incidents like the rape of two women in Hindupur.

She demanded the government to prioritize welfare schemes, ensure women’s safety, and fulfill its promises. She reaffirmed YSRCP’s commitment to accountability and welfare of the people.