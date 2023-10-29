Naidu Completes 50 Days in Jail as TDP Struggles to Secure Bail 

Rajahmundry: TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu completed 50 days detention in Rajamahendravaram central prison. The TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and his mother Bhuvaneswari met Naidu in jail and later told the media persons he’s worried about his father’s health condition in incarceration.

A team of state CID officials arrested 73-year-old Chandrababu Naidu on September 9 morning from Nandyal in connection with the multi-crore AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam case. Subsequently, the Vijayawada ACB court sent him into 14-days judicial custody. The counsels representing Naidu in the lower court argued against the non-bailable section in the TDP leader’s case, however, the judge dismissed their plea.



Since then, the TDP leaders have been trying every trick in the book to secure bail for the party chief but every time they’re facing multiple setbacks in the courts. Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari raised the security concerns for her husband’s life, who is a Z-plus category security protectee, and requested for converting his judicial remand to home custody, however, the special court rejected her petition saying Naidu will be much safer in jail than at home under house arrest.

The TDP leaders called on Governor S Abdul Nazeer and submitted a memorandum claiming Naidu was being framed in the skill development scam case which caused a loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer. However, their efforts proved to be futile.

Desperate to get their leader out of jail, the TDP leaders played the health card and expressed concern over Naidu’s health in jail. Following this, a medical team ran a battery of tests on the opposition leader and ruled out any health concern but said Naidu has only skin allergy, so he does not need to be shifted to the hospital. They also said the TDP chief took the medicines prescribed by them only after his personal physicians approved them.

The former chief minister has also been named as an accused in the AP Fibernet scam case. The scam took place during the previous TDP regime. The case is related to the tender manipulation in allotting works of Rs 330 crore to a favoured company. During the CID investigation, it was revealed that irregularities took place right from the allotting of the tender to the completion of the Phase-1 of the Fibernet project, leading to a huge loss to the public exchequer.

With no headway in their efforts to secure a bail for Naidu in the skill development scam case, the legal team of TDP is struggling to succeed in obtaining an anticipatory bail for the party chief in the Fibernet scam case. The Supreme Court will resume hearing the matter on November 9.

