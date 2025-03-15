Naga Babu’s Comments Draw Backlash from Pithapuram Varma’s Supporters

Even before the dust could settle over the controversy surrounding TDP’s decision to overlook former Pithapuram MLA SVSN Varma for one of the MLC seats, remarks by Jana Sena General Secretary and newly-elected MLC Nagendra Babu during the party’s 12th Foundation Day celebrations have created ripples within the TDP cadre.

Speaking at Chitrada in Pithapuram, Naga Babu, who is set to be inducted into Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s cabinet, stressed that JSP president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan won the Pithapuram constituency on his own. He asserted that only the people of Pithapuram contributed to his victory. “If anyone thinks otherwise, it is their karma,” he remarked.

These comments, seemingly directed at SVSN Varma, have intensified tensions, particularly at a time when Varma’s followers are upset over their leader’s exclusion from the MLC nominations, despite promises made before the elections.

In response, TDP activists have condemned Nagababu’s comments and accused JSP and its leaders of double standards.

It is important to note that Varma had sacrificed his seat for Pawan Kalyan as part of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance agreement. Furthermore, Varma campaigned extensively for Pawan Kalyan in the lead-up to the elections, even as his supporters expressed dissatisfaction over supporting a leader from another party. In return, both Naidu and Pawan had promised to ensure a bright political future for him.

Contrary to the promises, Varma was not among the three candidates nominated by TDP for the MLC seats under the MLA quota, while the BJP and JSP were allotted one seat each. When Pawan nominated his brother, Naga Babu, Varma’s supporters again voiced their disappointment. But, Varma maintained that his family and he have supported Naidu for the past two decades and reiterated that he would continue to support the Chief Minister’s decisions and stand by the party during any crisis.

Now, TDP cadre and Varma’s supporters have accused Naga Babu of attempting to weaken the party in Pithapuram. Drawing attention to the stark contrast in Naga Babu’s tone before and after the elections, some of Varma’s followers have remarked that “karma will not spare anyone.”